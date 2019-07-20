Route 20 in Scottsville closed July 23-24 for slope work

Motorists traveling through Scottsville in Albemarle County are advised to plan extra travel time next week while VDOT closes Route 20 (Valley Street) for slope work.

Route 20 will be closed to all traffic between Route 795 (Hardware Street) and Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road). The work is scheduled for July 23 and July 24 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be open after 6 p.m. each day.

The work is necessary to stabilize the steep ground adjacent to the travel lanes to protect Route 20.

Southbound passenger vehicles coming from Keene will take a left on Route 726 (James River Road), left onto Route 795 (Blenheim Road), right onto Route 622 (Albevanna Spring Road), right onto Route 773 (Pat Dennis Road), right onto Route 637 (Poplar Spring Road), right onto Route 6 (Main Street) which carries traffic back to Route 20. Northbound traffic coming from Buckingham County will reverse the detour.

All tractor trailers are advised to use alternate routes via Route 6 or Route 15.

Message boards are already in place to notify motorists of the upcoming work.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

