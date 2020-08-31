Roundtable historian revisits Hicksford Raid

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Dr. Peter S. Carmichael on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. as he takes attendees on a tale of adventure with “The Hicksford Raid” at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

The Hicksford Raid took place on Dec. 7, 1864 when Union Major General Govereur K. Warren led 28,000 men south from Petersburg to destroy the Petersburg Railroad between Stony Creek and the Meherrin River railroad bridge at Hicksford. If successful, this would sever the Confederate supply line. Gen. Warren and his force would be confronted by Confederate generals Wade Hampton and W. H. F. Lee for a contest over this vital lifeline to Petersburg. Dr. Carmichael will captivate attendees with this story and reveal it’s outcome and place in history.

Dr. Carmichael is the Fluhrer Professor of History and the Director of the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College. He completed his doctorate at Penn State University and then went on to teach at Western Carolina University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and West Virginia University. Carmichael is the author of seven books including The Last Generation: Young Virginians in Peace, War, and Reunion, which was published by the University of North Carolina Press in 2005.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m.

Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority. The park is following the governor of Virginia’s guidelines. Frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces is performed daily. Staff members wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of a physical six feet will be maintained throughout the 424-acre park and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored. Hand sanitizer is available at locations throughout the park.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

