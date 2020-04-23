Rotary Club of Waynesboro donates $29,000 to support local agencies

The Waynesboro Noon Rotary Club has not been able to convene for its weekly luncheon meeting during the last month, but that has not kept the club from looking for ways to help the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotary is an international organization founded on the principle of “Service Above Self,” so stepping up during this crisis is happening in clubs all over the world.

One of the local concerns is mental health, during a time when staying at home can be not only inconvenient, but dangerous.

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro donated $5,000 to both Valley Pastoral Counseling Center and Valley Hope Counseling Center to support their Client Assistance Funds.

A donation of $1,000 was given to The United Way to help supply hygiene kits for families picking up meals at city schools.

A donation of $3,000 went to the Valley Program for Aging to help fund Meals on Wheels, and $5,000 went to the Salvation Army to help with itsrent assistance program.

WARM received $5,000 to help house vulnerable people.

Jeff Fife, director of the Waynesboro YMCA, had this to say about the $5,000 donation that the Y received: “The Waynesboro Y greatly appreciates the generosity of the Rotary Club of Waynesboro to support our community, and the families that need us most. Rotary funds will provide critical resources for our Covid-19 relief efforts in the form of gift cards/grocery cards to those in need as well essential supplies. It will also assist in our childcare for essential employees. Rotary has always been leaders in our community, region, and internationally and we’re proud to partner with Rotary in these unprecedented challenging times.”

Learn more about The Rotary Club of Waynesboro online at www.waynesbororotary.org.

