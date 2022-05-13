Roseland man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

A two-vehicle crash on Lowesville Road in Nelson County on Sunday took the life of a Roseland man.

Thomas H. Fitzgerald, III, 52, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Passat that was struck head-on by a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by Hunter H. Campbell, 27, at 10:49 p.m. Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Lowesville Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the eastbound 2002 Volkswagen Passat. The impact of the crash caused the Volkswagen to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch and the Toyota to overturn and come to rest in the ditch.

Campbell was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

