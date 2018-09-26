Ronnie Brown Mansfield shares 8 of the best discounts for educators

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Being an educator is a rewarding job but it can be expensive. Not every child can afford the school supplies they need to be a success and Ronnie Brown Columbus knows that many teachers come out of pocket hundreds of dollars each school year to make sure that students have what they need.

Therefore, today Ronnie Brown Mansfield has been so kind to share with us some educator discounts in hopes that this will help other educators out such as himself.

Barnes & Noble

The bookstore runs a discount program for classroom teachers, educators, homeschool teachers, and librarians. Teachers get 25% discounts off the price of the publisher. Some of the items that are available for discount include games, most books, and also educational toys. Items that are not up for discount include periodicals, gifts, blu-ray discs, and music.

To get the discount, you will have to enroll in the program. Home-school teachers can enroll in a Barnes & Noble store, while classroom teachers can enroll online. During the enrollment, you must present your educator ID to benefit from the discount.

Michaels

As an educator, if you are replenishing the art supplies in your classroom or you are stocking up on items for your projects, Michaels has everything that an artist needs. You can also get some framing supplies and decorations at the store. Educators get a 15% discount on the purchases at Micheals which includes sale items. You can get the educator coupon details on the Michaels’ website. However, for any purchase, you have to present your educator ID.

Joann Stores

This is a crafting store that has lots of art supplies, a wide array of hobby materials, and decorations for the classroom. A principal who ensures teachers enroll in the Teacher’s Rewards program helps the teachers to get a 15% discount on every purchase. A vice principal or other teachers can fill out the form on Joann’s website and present documentation to prove they are teachers. Once approved, purchases can be made.

Microsoft Store

Surface devices and accessories are sold to teachers with a 10% discount. Additionally, Office 365 Education is offered for free. This version contains Excel, Word, Microsoft Teams, OneNote, and PowerPoint.

Disney World

The Swan and Dolphin resorts which have special extras like character breakfasts are found in Disney World. Educators and teachers get special rates that differ by the time of booking and the type of room. To book a room, call the booking line and ask for the teacher’s rate.

Adobe

When you make a monthly subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud , you gain access to Lightroom, Photoshop, InDesign, and more. It will cost you $52.99 on a monthly basis, but as an educator, you can subscribe for $19.99, and benefit from a 60% discount. To subscribe to the educator discount, go to the Adobe’s website and fill out a form and provide the email address of the school.

Contiki

After a long term of teaching children, it is important for an educator to take a vacation. At Contiki, they provide organized group trips for people between the age of 18 and 35. Teachers get a 75% discount when they book a tour a week before. To book the trip, you will have to present your educator ID.

Half Price Books

Librarians and teachers can supplement their private and classroom collection with a 10% discount from Half Price Books. You can apply at the Half Price Books store for an Educator Discount Card. You will have to verify your status through a pay stub or school ID. If you are a homeschool educator, you will have to verify through a homeschooling organization.

Ronnie Brown Mansfield would like to recommend that you ensure that you renew your educator discount card on an annual basis and sign up for business emails for discounts.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web