Romero excels in debut, FredNats win 3-2

Carlos Romero turned in 4.2 innings of one-run ball in his 2021 debut, helping the Fredericksburg Nationals beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Romero struck out five without walking a batter, and the FredNats offense benefitted from some shaky Shorebirds defense to even up the series at one game apiece.

The game was scoreless until the fourth, when Ricardo Méndez reached on an error and stole second base. He advanced to third on a groundout before scoring when Shorebirds catcher Ryne Ogren, making his first professional start behind the plate, made an errant return throw back to the pitcher. Jeremy Ydens doubled with two outs off Griffin McLarty (L, 1-3) and Kevin Strohschein followed with a single to extend the Fredericksburg lead to 2-0.

Delmarva chased Romero from the game in the fifth with Hudson Haskin’s two-out RBI single, preventing the young righty from qualifying for a win. Troy Stainbrook (W, 1-0) struck out TT Bowens to strand a pair of baserunners, preserving a 2-1 Fredericksburg advantage.

The FredNats got an insurance run in the sixth when Viandel Peña greeted reliever Jake Lyons with a triple into the right field corner. One batter later, Peña scored on a passed ball from Ogren to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Stainbrook gave way to Davis Moore (S, 1), who pitched a clean eighth but allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth. Mason Janvrin delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth to draw the Shorebirds to within a run, but Moore got Darell Hernaiz to fly out to right field to end the ballgame.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Thursday night. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.