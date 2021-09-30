Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA pushing adoptions in October

Published Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021, 8:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, hoping to help incentivize adopting some of their more than 200 shelter pets, is hosting two promotions during the month of October.

The first is Dogtober, a month-long adoption special featuring dogs that have been at the shelter for over 30 days. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so the event will feature specific dogs throughout the month and reduce their adoption fee to just $25. Visit rhspca.org/dogs to view a list of adoptable dogs. The pets included in this special will have a sticker on their photo.

The second event is in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Their national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event is back from Oct. 4 –9. This is a quarterly effort that has helped 61,781 shelter pets find their forever homes. Adoption fees for cats and kittens will be lowered to $25 during this special, and small mammals such as guinea pigs and rabbits will have a $10 adoption fee.

The RHSPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with evening hours on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages potential adopters to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process. Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

“It’s been a busy summer with a lot of animals finding adoptive homes. We still have over 225 felines and several long-term dogs in our care. The adoption promotions in October will lead to the adoption of these very deserving dogs that have been overlooked, and for some of our cats so we can make room for others to be made available for adoption,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.