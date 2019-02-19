Rockingham County: VDOT to host public hearing for Elkton C Street sidewalk project

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VDOT will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to C Street, Town of Elkton in Rockingham County. The meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Ron Tabor, P.E., Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project is located on C Street in the Town of Elkton in Rockingham County. Improvements include construction of a five-foot wide sidewalk within the existing state-owned right of way. Sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of C Street. A six-foot ditch will be located adjacent to the sidewalk and separate the sidewalk from the road.

A pedestrian crossing will be marked along C Street at its intersection with North Stuart Avenue (Route 340). Flashing yellow pedestrian crossing lights will be installed. These lights will be active only during school hours.

On B Street sidewalk ramps will be constructed at intersections between Terrace Avenue and Ashby Avenue.

In 2019 C Street had an average daily traffic count of 150 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2027 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 156 vehicles per day.

The total estimated cost for this project is $370,525, including $20,000 for preliminary engineering, $10,000 for right of way and $340,525 for construction. Advertisement for construction is fall of 2020.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related Content

Shop Google