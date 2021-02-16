Rockingham County: VDOT seeks public input for Route 33 corridor study

VDOT is hosting a public survey for a transportation planning study of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) in Rockingham County.

The purpose is to gather opinions on travel experiences within the study area, between the city of Harrisonburg and the town of Elkton. Responses will be part of a data-driven analysis of existing conditions and will help inform recommendations to address identified issues.

The survey is available online now through March 15, 2021, at route33survey.metroquest.com.

For additional background information about the Route 33 study, visit VDOT’s study page at www.virginiadot.org/Route33StudyRockinghamCo .

Route 33 is the primary east-west corridor in Rockingham County, passing through several designated urban growth areas. The roughly 13-mile section of Route 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton carries up to 26,000 vehicles a day, and had more than 550 reported crashes during the five-year period from 2015-2019.

Local leaders and the VDOT Staunton District identified this corridor as needing solutions to reduce crashes and improve travel conditions amid anticipated growth.

This study is conducted through the VDOT Arterial Preservation Program, which seeks to identify ways to ensure safety and preserve the capacity of the Commonwealth’s arterial highway network without wide-scale roadway widening.

Those unable to access the online survey can provide comments about the Route 33 corridor in the following ways:

By email: reed@vdot.virginia.gov

By mail: Write to Brad Reed, Route 33 Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

By phone: Call 540-332-2266 and leave a voice mail. You message will be transcribed and recorded.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

