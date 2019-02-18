Rockingham County: Three injured in Port Republic Road crash

Virginia State Police Trooper H.E. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred at 9:25 p.m. Sunday on Port Republic Road at Boyers Road.

A 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling west on Port Republic when it collided with a north bound 2000 Toyota Avalon. The Toyota was making a left onto Boyers from Port Republic.

The driver of the Chevy, Cathryn L. Hall, 20, of Grottoes, Va., and two passengers suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. All three were wearing seat-belts.

The driver of the Toyota, Jason A. Haney, 49, of Rockingham, Va., was not injured in the crash. Haney was wearing his seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

