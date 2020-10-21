Rockingham County: Southbound I-81 overnight closures Wednesday, Thursday

Overnight closures of southbound Interstate 81 are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights in Rockingham County near the Exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville) interchange.

These closures allow contractors to remove concrete bridge piers from the interstate median. The piers were part of the old Route 11 (Valley Pike) overpass bridge, which was replaced in mid-September.

Wednesday and Thursday nights, the I-81 southbound left lane will close at 8 p.m. Both southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. I-81 southbound traffic will detour onto the exit and entrance ramps at exit 257.

Virginia State Police will direct traffic at the intersection of Route 259 (Mayland Road), Route 11 and the I-81 southbound ramps.

Replacement of the Route 11 bridge over I-81 at exit 257 is part of a two-year interchange reconstruction project. Additional work includes realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the interchange. As part of this work a new signal improves traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 exit and entrance ramps.

In 2019 the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford.

Completion is expected in spring 2021. All work is weather permitting.

