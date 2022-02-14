Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old male.
Chase Abbott was last seen at the Massanutten Resort on Saturday. Abbott’s vehicle was left at the resort after he finished a work shift.
His family believes he was picked up by an acquaintance and are concerned for his well-being.
If you have any information on Abbott’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Deputy A.G. Elmore at 540-560-4170 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.