Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

Published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 11:24 pm

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old male.

Chase Abbott was last seen at the Massanutten Resort on Saturday. Abbott’s vehicle was left at the resort after he finished a work shift.

His family believes he was picked up by an acquaintance and are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Abbott’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Deputy A.G. Elmore at 540-560-4170 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.