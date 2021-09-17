Rockingham County: Route 649 closed Sept. 20-22 for railroad crossing repairs

Part of Route 649 (Island Ford Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Sept. 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 22.

During this time, Route 649 will be closed between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road). This closure allows Norfolk-Southern to make railroad-crossing repairs just west of the intersection with Route 340. All work is weather permitting.

Signs will direct passenger vehicles to use Route 642 as a detour between Route 649 and Route 340. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) truck traffic will be directed to bypass Route 649 by way of Elkton to Route 340.

