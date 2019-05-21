Rockingham County: Route 257 closed May 22 for emergency pipe replacement

Part of Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This closure is for emergency replacement of a drainage pipe between Route 755 (Lambert Town Road) and Route 731 (Daniel Cupp Road) in the Briery Branch area. All work is weather permitting.

Route 257 motorists will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone. Signs will guide through traffic on the following detours:

Northbound traffic will turn left on Route 755 (Lambert Town Road), right on Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) and then right on Route 731 (Community Center Road) to return to Route 257.

Southbound traffic will turn left on Route 731 (Daniel Cupp Road) and then right on Route 742 (Waggys Creek Road) to return to Route 257.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google