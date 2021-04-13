Rockingham County: Portion of Island Ford Road to close on Wednesday for railroad work

A portion of Route 649 (Island Ford Road) at Route 340 (Eastside Highway) in Rockingham County will be closed on Wednesday for emergency work at the railroad crossing. The closure is expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Norfolk-Southern Railroad will be performing this work

Route 649 will be closed between Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) and Route 340.

Signs will be posted directing traffic to use Route 642 as a detour to and from Route 340. Route 33 truck traffic will be directed to bypass Route 649 by way of Elkton to Route 340.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

