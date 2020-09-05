Rockingham County: Part of Route 991 closing on Sept. 8 for bridge work

Part of Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close for about five weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, during a bridge rehabilitation project.

This closure is between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road). It allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace portions of the bridge over Stony Run.

When the road closes on Sept. 8, detour signs will guide motorists as follows:

Drivers just west of the work zone will turn right on Route 996, right on Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and then right on Route 991 to the end of the detour.

Drivers just east of the work zone will turn left on Route 649 (Island Ford Road), left on Route 996 and then left on Route 991 to the end of the detour.

Route 991 is scheduled to reopen on or about Tuesday, Oct. 15. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

