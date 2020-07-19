Rockingham County: Part of Route 765 closed July 20-31

A portion of Route 765 (Cromer Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 31.

The closure is one mile west of Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and 0.3-mile east of Route 910 (Fort Lynne Road). It will allow crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation to install a new box culvert. All work is weather permitting.

Detour signs will guide Route 765 motorists as follows:

Drivers approaching from the east will follow Route 42 north, Route 772 (Greenmount Road) west and then Route 910 south to the end of the detour.

Drivers approaching from the west will follow Route 910 north, Route 772 east and then Route 42 south to the end of the detour.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

