Rockingham County: Overnight lane closures on southbound I-81 starting Sept. 8 for paving

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures and a brief interchange off-ramp closure on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.

These traffic restrictions are scheduled for about one month beginning September 8, 2020, due to milling, paving and pavement marking operations between mile marker 254.5 and 251.2. All work is weather permitting.

Details on the lane and ramp closures are as follows:

From Tuesday to Thursday, September 8-10, overnight lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

On Friday, September 11, overnight lane closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning.

From September 13 through October 8, overnight lane closures are scheduled for Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

During later stages of the project, the southbound off-ramp to Route 11 (Valley Pike) at

I-81 exit 251 is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours. During this closure, southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach Route 11 will detour south to I-81 exit 247A. Drivers will then immediately take the on-ramp to I-81 north and return to I-81 exit 251.

