Rockingham County: One dead in two-car accident on Route 33

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday at 3:35 p.m. on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) at Route 602 (East Point Road).

A 2008 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Rte. 33 when it attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow caution light and collided with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Lexus, Wayne L. Long, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Lexus, Ann L.P. Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Long later succumbed to her injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old male, of Aroda, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

