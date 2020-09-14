Rockingham County: New Route 11 bridge over I-81 at Exit 257 opens Thursday

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 4:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Travelers will begin using the new Route 11 bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 257 on Thursday. This is the Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville interchange in Rockingham County.

Crews will install pavement markings with completion during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday, allowing traffic to switch to the new bridge.

Route 11 traffic will shift about 60 feet to the south in order to use the new bridge and its approaches. Motorists should be alert for the traffic pattern shift between Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) and about 1,000 feet south of Route 259 (Mayland Road). Dynamic message signs will alert drivers to the traffic pattern change.

After the new Route 11 bridge opens to traffic, contractors will dismantle and remove the old bridge during daytime and nighttime hours. This is tentatively scheduled to begin in late September with completion in about a month. The work requires nighttime I-81 northbound or southbound closures. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide additional details in advance of these overnight closures.

The new Route 11 bridge over I-81 at exit 257 is part of a two-year interchange reconstruction project. During fall 2020 additional work includes realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the interchange. As part of this work a new signal will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 exit and entrance ramps.

In June 2019 the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mt. Crawford, Virginia. Completion is expected in spring 2021. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments