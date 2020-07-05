Rockingham County: Man in custody in murder of Timberville man

A Mathias, W.Va. man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after an argument that started in the parking lot of the Timberville Wal-Mart turned deadly.

Antone James Tavares, 21, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond in the death of Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, of Timberville.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Avenue in Broadway around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hoover had been shot twice and was transported from the scene to be flown to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead while en route to the landing zone.

Tavares was arrested at the scene.

The incident began as a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the Timberville Wal-Mart, according to the sheriff’s office. Hoover left that location and traveled to Broadway, with Tavares following.

Hoover stopped at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street, and another verbal altercation ensued.

Hoover then drove to the location of the incident, got out of his vehicle and another argument took place, which culminated in the shooting.

