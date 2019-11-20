Rockingham County man dead in incident involving mower, trailer

Virginia State Police Trooper N. Slate is in investigating a fatal incident in Rockingham County that occurred on Monday at 1:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Martin Miller Road.

Jerry W. Martz had parked his 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 and was unloading a lawnmower from the trailer, when the truck began rolling forwards. Martz attempted to stop the truck, but was struck by it.

Martz, 64, of Dayton, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Further investigation revealed the truck was in neutral and not park.

The incident remains under investigation.

