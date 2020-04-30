Rockingham County: I-81 southbound on-ramp closure at Exit 257 May 4-8

The on-ramp from Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 259 (Mayland Road) onto southbound Interstate 81 at exit 257 in Rockingham County will be closed 24/7 during the week of May 4-8.

The ramp closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 4, and remain in place through 7 p.m. Friday, May 8.

This closure allows contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to widen the southbound on-ramp and place new asphalt, as part of the I-81 exit 257 reconstruction project. All work is weather permitting.

During the closure, Route 11 and Route 259 drivers who need to reach southbound I-81 will detour south on Route 11 for about seven miles. Drivers will then turn left to access the southbound I-81 on-ramp at exit 251.

The I-81 exit 257 project includes a new Route 11 bridge over the interstate and realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the interchange. A new signal will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 ramps.

On June 19, 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mt. Crawford, Virginia. Completion is expected in spring 2021.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

