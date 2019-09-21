Rockingham County: I-81 ramp closures Sept. 23-26 at Exit 257

Published Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Motorists can expect nightly closures of the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to Route 11 (Valley Pike) at exit 257 in Rockingham County. These closures are from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, September 23-26, for ramp widening.

Northbound I-81 motorists who need to reach Route 11 will follow a detour to exit 264 (New Market/Luray). At the bottom of the off-ramp, drivers will turn left onto Route 211 and then left onto southbound I-81 to return to exit 257. As an alternate route, northbound I-81 motorists can reach Route 11 by using exit 251 (Harrisonburg).

The northbound I-81 off-ramp work is part of a larger project at exit 257. Contractors are building a new Route 11 bridge over I-81 and making upgrades to the intersections of Route 11 and Route 259 with the interstate ramps.

On June 19, 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mt. Crawford, Virginia. Completion is expected in spring 2021. All work is weather permitting.

