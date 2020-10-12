Rockingham County: I-81 northbound off-ramp closure at Exit 257 set for Wednesday

The off-ramp from Interstate 81 northbound to Route 11 at Exit 257 in Rockingham County is scheduled for an overnight closure from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

This closure is for paving operations as part of the I-81 exit 257 reconstruction project.

Northbound I-81 motorists who need to reach Route 11 will continue north on I-81 to Exit 264 (New Market/Luray). At the bottom of the off-ramp, drivers will turn left on Route 211 and then left again to enter southbound I-81 and return to Exit 257. Changeable message signs will advise drivers of the closure and detour route.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also advises that a new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Route 11 and the I-81 northbound ramps. This signal is scheduled to go into temporary flash mode Monday morning, and into full operation on Thursday morning.

Motorists should be alert for the new signal and use caution as they approach this intersection.

The Exit 257 project includes a new Route 11 bridge over the interstate and realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the interchange. The new signal will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 ramps.

In 2019 the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Moount Crawford. Completion is expected in spring 2021. All work is weather permitting.

