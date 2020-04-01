Rockingham County: I-81 closures for bridge work begin April 6

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 6:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Overnight closures of Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Rockingham County are scheduled for up to two weeks beginning Monday, April 6. These closures allow contractors to place steel beams over the interstate as part of construction of a new Route 11 (Valley Pike) bridge at the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway) interchange.

During the weeks of April 6-10 and April 13-17, the following traffic restrictions are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights:

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed from about mile marker 256 to 259 as contractors stage equipment and materials.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound I-81 will be fully closed at exit 257 during placement of overhead bridge beams. The interchange ramps will serve as a short detour route. Virginia State Police will direct traffic at the I-81 interchange and the intersection of Route 11 and Route 259 (Mayland Road).

From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed from about mile marker 256 to 259 for cleanup and equipment removal.

All work is weather permitting. In the event of high winds or other adverse conditions, beam placement will be postponed to the following night.

The new bridge over I-81 replaces one that was constructed in 1965 and has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will be about 60 feet south of the existing structure, which allows two-way traffic on Route 11 during construction. Additional work includes realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the exit 257 interchange. A new signal will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 ramps.

On June 19, 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mt. Crawford, Virginia. Completion is expected in spring 2021.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments