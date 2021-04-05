Rockingham County farm featured in Farm Credit of the Virginias video

Farm Credit of the Virginias has released the latest installment of its quarterly Ag & Culture video series featuring Rockingham County-based Greenmount Heritage LLC.

The video is available at the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxCx-Uq6AxA

Greenmount Heritage LLC is a diversified, family-owned farm situated among the rolling hills of Rockingham County. Greenmount Heritage is owned and operated by the Bailey family. Craig Bailey is primarily responsible for crop production and their grain roasting business, while his daughter, Mikayla Bailey, manages their turkey operation, which is contracted by Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative.

The video featuring Greenmount Heritage LLC focuses on the poultry side of their business and sheds light on the unique integration of the commercial poultry industry. Both Craig and Mikayla discuss their day-to-day responsibilities, the challenges they face, the partnerships that helped pave their way and their relationship with Farm Credit of the Virginias.

Hobey Baughn, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, also joined the Baileys in the video to discuss the role of the federation, the benefits of the integrated nature of the industry and tips for young farmers looking to get involved in the industry.

