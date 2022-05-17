Rockingham County: Dayton man dies from injuries in Route 42 crash
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 10:15 p.m. along Route 42, a tenth of a mile north of Route 704.
A 2012 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Route 42 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Toyota, Ray D. Shank, 65, of Dayton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Shank was not wearing a seatbelt.
A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.