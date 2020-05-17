Rockbridge County: Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 205 starting May 17

Published Sunday, May. 17, 2020, 6:10 am

Overnight closures of the on-ramps from Route 606 (Raphine Road) onto northbound and southbound Interstate 81 are scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday nights, May 17 and May 19.

The location is the exit 205 (Raphine/Steeles Tavern) interchange in Rockbridge County. Only one ramp will be closed each night. The closures are for soil and rock testing as follows:

Sunday, May 17, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The on-ramp from Route 606 to southbound I-81 will be closed. Motorists who need to reach southbound I-81 will detour east on Route 606, south on Route 11 (Lee Highway) and then west on Route 710 (Sterrett Road) to join I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield).

Tuesday, May 19, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The on-ramp from Route 606 to northbound I-81 will be closed. Motorists will detour east on Route 606 and then north on Route 11 (Lee Highway) into Augusta County to join I-81 at exit 213 (Greenville/Stuarts Draft).

I-81 northbound and southbound drivers should also be alert for right lane and right shoulder closures during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, May 17-20. These traffic restrictions are scheduled for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

