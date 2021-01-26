Rockbridge County farmer receives five-year service award

Rockbridge County cattle and small grains producer Russell L. Williams II was recognized Jan. 26 for five years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented an award to Williams during a virtual Farm Bureau board meeting.

As the organization’s District 5 director, Williams represents Farm Bureau producer members in Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Nelson, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

He chairs the VFBF Membership Services Advisory Committee.

Williams is a member of the Rockbridge County Farm Bureau and previously served on that organization’s board and as its president, vice president and secretary/treasurer. He has farmed since 1996 and shares responsibilities within RLW Hay & Grain LLC with his son, Russell L. Williams III.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. He serves on the Rockbridge County Building Code Review Board and belongs to The Gideons International. He serves as an elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

He and his wife, Joyce, have four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to protecting Virginia’s farms and ensuring a safe, fresh and locally grown food supply.

