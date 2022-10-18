rock band journey brings 50th anniversary freedom tour to jpj

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring special guest Toto.

The tour comes to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Feb. 5, 2023.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey Freedom Tour 2023 begins February 4 in Allentown, Pa., and comes to Charlottesville the following night for the second stop on the tour.

The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates that were postponed earlier this year due to COVID.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at https://journeymusic.com/

Journey features founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” said Schon in a news release. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories.”

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold more than 100 million albums globally.

Special guest Toto, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join Journey on all dates.

“Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times,” said Cain.