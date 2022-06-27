Roby homers, Harrison fans 11 to lock Squirrels’ first postseason berth since 2014

The Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship on Sunday afternoon with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

The win along with a loss by the Akron RubberDucks against the Harrisburg Senators gave the Flying Squirrels (40-29) the division crown. For the first time since 2014, Richmond locked in a spot in the Eastern League playoffs, which will take place in September.

Kyle Harrison (Win, 2-1) set a Double-A high with 11 strikeouts over a career-high-tying seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Sean Roby scored on a Portland throwing error.

The Sea Dogs (30-39) tied the game in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by Nick Sogard. Hudson Potts gave Portland a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Roby hit a two-run homer, his 19th of the season, in the bottom of the fourth to put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-2, against Portland’s Jay Groome (Loss, 3-4).

Richmond scored four runs in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 6-2. Diego Rincones hit an RBI double, Roby brought home a run with a single and Frankie Tostado scored on a wild pitch.

Mike Gigliotti extended the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.

Cole Waites worked a scoreless eighth inning and R.J. Dabovich navigated the ninth to finish the game.

Roby finished the day 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Information about tickets for the 2022 Eastern League playoffs will be announced at a later date.

