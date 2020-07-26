Robles, Fedde lift Washington Nationals past New York Yankees, 9-2

Stephen Strasburg was a scratch due to a nerve issue in his right hand, but the Washington Nationals played through it, getting a homer and four RBIs from Victor Robles in a 9-2 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday in Nats Park.

Eric Fedde pitched around four errors to get through four innings in the emergency start, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits, striking out three and walking one.

Fedde didn’t go five, so he couldn’t qualify for the win, which went to reliever Tanner Rainey, who only pitched an inning, but, weird rule, the win rule.

The Nationals bullpen did a yeoman’s job in light of the issue with Strasburg, who is said to be day to day, though, aren’t we all.

Strasburg has apparently been dealing with the nerve issue in his throwing hand for some time, but said before the game that he is not concerned going forward, so there is that.

Robles had three hits – a homer, double and single – to go with his four runs batted in.

Michael A. Taylor also homered for Washington (1-1), which looks to clinch the season-opening series with the AL East favorites on Sunday.

Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA in 2019) gets the ball for the Nats. The Yankees have not decided on a starter for the rubber match.

Story by Chris Graham

