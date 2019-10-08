Roberts blinks, Scherzer shines: Nats force NLDS Game 5

Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 11:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Max Scherzer gave up a first inning solo homer, then went seven innings, allowing just that one run, pitching the Washington Nationals to a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Monday.

The win forces a Game 5 in LA on Wednesday.

Scherzer was taken deep by Justin Turner with two outs in the first, then kept the Dodgers off the board from there, allowing four hits and walking three, while allowing hits, in seven innings.

Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson closed the game out from there.

Anthony Rendon tied the game with a third inning sac fly, then put the Nats on top with a fifth inning RBI single, ahead of the big blow of the game, a three-run Ryan Zimmerman homer in the fifth that made it 5-1 Washington.

Another Rendon sac fly pushed the margin to 6-1 in the sixth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lifted his starter, Rich Hill, after two and two-thirds innings, putting pressure on the LA bullpen, which had to give him five and a third innings to close things out on Monday.

The deciding Game 5 is set for 8:37 p.m. Wednesday. Game 1 winner Walker Buehler goes for LA against Game 2 winner Stephen Strasburg, who gets the ball for the Nationals.

Story by Chris Graham