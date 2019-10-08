Roberts blinks, Scherzer shines: Nats force NLDS Game 5
Max Scherzer gave up a first inning solo homer, then went seven innings, allowing just that one run, pitching the Washington Nationals to a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Monday.
The win forces a Game 5 in LA on Wednesday.
Scherzer was taken deep by Justin Turner with two outs in the first, then kept the Dodgers off the board from there, allowing four hits and walking three, while allowing hits, in seven innings.
Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson closed the game out from there.
Anthony Rendon tied the game with a third inning sac fly, then put the Nats on top with a fifth inning RBI single, ahead of the big blow of the game, a three-run Ryan Zimmerman homer in the fifth that made it 5-1 Washington.
Another Rendon sac fly pushed the margin to 6-1 in the sixth.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lifted his starter, Rich Hill, after two and two-thirds innings, putting pressure on the LA bullpen, which had to give him five and a third innings to close things out on Monday.
The deciding Game 5 is set for 8:37 p.m. Wednesday. Game 1 winner Walker Buehler goes for LA against Game 2 winner Stephen Strasburg, who gets the ball for the Nationals.
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.