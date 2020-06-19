Rob Wittman supports JUSTICE Act solutions

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Va.) cosponsored the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act.

The JUSTICE Act is the House companion bill to legislation introduced by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“The JUSTICE Act proposes real policing reforms to increase transparency, accountability, and performance of our nation’s law enforcement agencies. Ensuring officers are better prepared to protect and serve their communities,” Congressman Wittman said. “These reforms build upon President Trump’s recent Executive Order to encourage proactive police strategies that strengthen trust and promote the safety and security of all communities.

“Over the past weeks, it has become clear that our nation is committed to achieving real and positive change for the future. Commonsense solutions like the JUSTICE Act are steps in the right direction, but we still have more to do. I am committed to ensuring our communities are prepared for success moving forward.”

Provisions in the JUSTICE Act

Improve law enforcement transparency through additional reporting including annual reporting on the use of force and reporting on no-knock warrants.

Ensure law enforcement agencies and officers are held accountable by developing accessible disciplinary records systems.

Provide $500 million for state and local law enforcement agencies to equip all officers with body cameras, improve the use of body cameras, and store and retain footage.

Ban the use of chokeholds except for in situations where deadly force is authorized.

Improve officer training by directing the Attorney General to develop training curricula related to the duty to intervene and de-escalation and appropriates funds to pay for costs associated with new training requirements.

Include the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, making lynching a federal crime.

Create a bipartisan commission on the social status of black men and boys to issue a report to Congress on conditions affecting black men and boys, including education, health care, financial status and the criminal justice system.

Click here to read the full text of the bill

