Rob Wittman rejects short-term CR

Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 3:39 pm

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) voted “no” House Amendment to the Senate amendment to H.R. 3055 – Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Further Health Extenders Act of 2019.

“Yet again, Congress has kicked the can down the road,” Wittman said. “Our men and women in uniform are facing certain threats abroad, while the support for their training, equipment, and operations remains uncertain at home. Our highest priority should be keeping the Department of Defense fully funded. I have talked to countless members of our military and every single warfighter has detailed the absolutely detrimental impacts of Continuing Resolutions (CR). Under a CR, they are unable to properly budget – leading to insufficient training, unmaintained equipment, and decreased readiness. This can’t continue – we hurt our armed forces by this constant dysfunction. We ask more and more of our men and women in uniform and we in Congress must do our part to ensure they have the tools they need to be successful. I will continue to fight to fix our broken budgeting and appropriations process in Washington.”

The bill funds government operations through Dec. 20, 2019.

