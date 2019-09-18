Rob Wittman named to NDAA conference committee

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-1), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, has been named by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to the congressional conference committee that will negotiate differences between the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act — the bill that authorizes spending and sets forth the policies for the Department of Defense—for Fiscal Year 2020.

“Threats to our national security arise every day around the world, but without the necessary authorizations provided by the NDAA, our servicemen and women will not be equipped to face them,” Wittman said. “As this year’s NDAA process proceeds forward into conference, I’ll continue fighting to ensure that our force is effectively resourced, trained, and equipped, and that our defense budget and authorizations reflect our strategic needs.”

“Rob has a long track record of tirelessly working to ensure America has a modern, robust, and mission-ready Navy that is able to counter future and emerging threats around the globe. His expertise as Ranking Member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee on HASC makes him a natural choice for the NDAA Conference Committee. America must have a first-rate fleet to protect its national security interests, and I know Rob will not rest unless that is what is reflected in the NDAA,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23).

Armed Services Ranking Member Mac Thornberry (TX-13) commented, “Rob Wittman is a tremendous defender of our military, and his leadership will be critical in ensuring that this year’s NDAA provides our troops with the resources they need. His thorough understanding of our national security challenges and his relentless worth ethic on behalf of Virginia and our armed forces will be a valuable resource as we work to get this important legislation over the finish line.”

The First District of Virginia is home to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, and Fort A.P. Hill.