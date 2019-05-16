Rob Wittman honored for commitment to military families

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) was honored by the Trustees of United Through Reading (UTR) for his service to military families at their 6th Annual Tribute to Military Families.

“Thousands of military families call Virginia home. I have had the distinct pleasure of serving the families who sacrifice so very much to make sure this great experiment of freedom—that we know as the United States of America—continues to be the bastion of hope and a symbol of prosperity,” Wittman said. “You often hear about ‘military readiness’ and our nation’s ability to rapidly respond and address major global conflicts, but let me tell you one thing I have learned during my time in Congress: military readiness extends well beyond the battlefield. It extends into the day-to-day lives of the servicemember’s spouses and children. I am truly humbled to receive this recognition and I will always stand up and support our military families.”

Celebrating 30 years of service to military families, United Through Reading offers service members the opportunity to be video-recorded reading books to their children at home. The program creates an emotional connection between parents and their children, encourages literacy, and eases the difficulties of deployments and separations. Other honorees included Mrs. Ellyn Dunford, Chair of the Tribute to Military Families Host Committee and Cal Turner, Jr. Former Chairman and CEO, Dollar General.

