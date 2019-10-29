Rob Wittman applauds passage of veteran treatment court legislation

Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) applauds the House passage of HR 886, the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019 – of which he is a proud co-sponsor.

Modeled after several other successful specialty courts, this bill directs the Department of Justice to establish a Veteran Treatment Court Program to provide grants and technical assistance for state, local, and tribal governments to develop and maintain veteran treatment courts.

“It is absolutely critical that we take care of our nation’s heroes,” Wittman said. “After serving our country, too many veterans are experiencing mental health issues, substance abuse, and homelessness, which can often land them in the criminal justice system. This bill would give non-violent offenders a chance for rehabilitation through a special program tailored to the needs of veterans. There are currently over 200,000 veterans incarcerated in American prisons, over 40,000 are homeless and 21 commit suicide every single day. A single veteran in any of these categories is unacceptable and we owe them a second chance. It is my job in Congress to ensure our veterans receive the benefits and treatment they have earned and I hope to see this legislation move forward in the Senate.”

The Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act would enhance state and local veteran treatment court programs that provide the counseling, care, and support veterans need to address the unique challenges they face in the criminal justice system and help them more successfully transition to civilian life. HR 886 passed the House by voice vote.

Related

Comments