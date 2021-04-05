Roanoke man killed in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County
A Roanoke man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 218 mile marker.
A 2017 Subaru Forester was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-81 when it collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Nissan Frontier.
The driver of the Subaru, Jennifer L. Nichols, 39, of Birmingham. Ala., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, Jason N. Pierce, 39, of Roanoke, died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.