Roanoke man killed in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Published Sunday, Apr. 4, 2021, 10:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Roanoke man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 218 mile marker.

A 2017 Subaru Forester was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-81 when it collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Subaru, Jennifer L. Nichols, 39, of Birmingham. Ala., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Jason N. Pierce, 39, of Roanoke, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments