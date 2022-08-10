Roanoke man dead in single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629 in Alleghany County.
A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.