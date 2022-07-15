Roanoke drug dealer pleads guilty on federal firearms charge in 2019 fatal shooting
Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 23, was acquitted in the 2019 shooting death of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo, after claiming that the shooting was in self-defense.
After walking out of court last October a free man, Glenn, on Friday, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Glenn is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
“Drug dealers with firearms should take heed: you cannot shoot someone during a drug deal and then claim self-defense when you are carrying that firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, a federal crime with a 10-year mandatory minimum,” US Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The cornerstone of keeping our communities safe is prosecuting anyone who discharges a firearm while participating in the drug trafficking trade, and my office will continue to prioritize and seek federal charges for anyone who does so within the Western District of Virginia.”
According to court documents, Polumbo contacted Glenn through a friend on May 31, 2019, in order to purchase two ounces of marijuana. Glenn agreed to sell Polombo the marijuana for $300 and was to meet him at Polombo’s Denniston Avenue residence to conduct the transaction.
In testimony in the 2021 trial, Glenn did not deny that he shot Polombo, but he said it happened after the teen had grabbed the loaded gun that Glenn had in his right pocket.
Glenn testified that he carried the firearm for protection because he sold drugs and it can be dangerous.
Federal law prohibits drug dealers from possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
“Today’s conviction demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to vigorously investigate and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador said. “Keeping illegal guns off our streets is an important step in keeping our communities safe. We encourage residents to immediately report incidents to local law enforcement or the FBI through tips.FBI.gov.”
“The outcome of this investigation is a direct and positive result of state, local, and federal agencies working together to address gun violence in the City of Roanoke,” Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said. “Though Glenn was acquitted on charges from our jurisdiction, our public safety partners at the federal level were able to open an investigation and work with our officers and detectives on appropriate, federal charges for this offense.
“This is a valuable partnership that greatly benefits the residents of Roanoke by keeping violent offenders off our streets. We are grateful to work with agencies at every level of the criminal and judicial system to keep Roanoke safe, and hold those who choose to engage in gun violence accountable,” Roman said.