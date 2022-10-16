Roanoke County: Single-vehicle crash on I-81 kills Pennsylvania man

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County.

A 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33, of Shrewsbury, Pa., drove the Chevrolet. Jimentel was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.