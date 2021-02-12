Roads becoming treacherous as snow covers Shenandoah Valley

Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors were busy Thursday night plowing and treating roads.

Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel as treacherous road conditions develop on untreated roads with accumulating snow. Snow has been falling since nightfall. Pavement temperatures are below freezing making snow covered road surfaces slick.

All drivers should check weather forecasts and expect changing driving conditions as they travel through the Commonwealth of Virginia tonight. Drivers are asked to drive defensively and give plow drivers room to do their work. All travelers should wear seatbelts.

Most of the snowfall has occurred in the middle to southern portions of the Staunton District with roads changing from minor to moderate conditions.

Here are the road conditions as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany County.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Bath, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Page counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

