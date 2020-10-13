Road cleanup will cause Route 7 delays at Clarke, Loudoun county line

A tractor-trailer had an incident where its load disconnected with the tractor on Monday on Route 7 eastbound near the Clarke and Loudoun County line.

This area of Route 7 has a steep grade. The load consists of a concrete structure, which currently rests on the Route 7 eastbound right shoulder.

Due to the size and weight of the structure, two cranes are needed to remove this object. The work zone is located in eastern Clarke County near the Clarke and Loudoun County line.

On Tuesday, once both cranes are in place and removal operations will begin. Starting at 1 p.m., traffic on Route 7 was reduced to one lane in each direction. Eastbound Route 7 is closed with two-way traffic using the Route 7 westbound lanes utilizing a crossover to transition eastbound traffic to the westbound side.

There is no estimated time for completion of this operation but work will continue non-stop until complete. Travelers on Route 7 in this area should expect delays.

