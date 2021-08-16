RMH Foundation gifts $100K to Blue Ridge Community College

Published Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 1:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The RMH Foundation has awarded $100,000 to Blue Ridge Community College, helping to fund the school’s healthcare education initiative.

The partnership allows BRCC to continue to train healthcare professionals for the Shenandoah Valley region.

The partnership between the RMH Foundation and BRCC began in 1991, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of partnering together to benefit the community and further nursing education in the surrounding area. BRCC strives to empower students through academic rigor, quality student services, and affordable educational programs. This partnership is a natural fit when it comes to healthcare education and making an impact on the community as the RMH Foundation exists to support the Sentara RMH Medical Center and enhance its mission to improve health and promote wellbeing.

“Sentara RMH Medical Center has been a vital partner of Blue Ridge Community College for decades,” says BRCC Educational Foundation Executive Director Amy Laser Kiger. “Their financial support through the BRCC Educational Foundation dates back to the early ’90s and now totals $1,648,006 – making them one of the very largest investors in our Foundation’s history.”

Since its initial gift, the RMH Foundation has seen the healthcare education program at BRCC grow and have a positive affect on Sentara RMH.

“A large number of our hired nurses have received their degree from Blue Ridge Community College,” says Sentara RMH VP/ Chief Nursing Officer, Donna Hahn, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “The impact the RMH Foundation is helping to make on our future nursing staff while serving the healthcare community is significant.”

“Sentara RMH has consistently funded faculty members for our Nursing program, in addition to supporting EMT/Paramedic education, equipment purchases and technological enhancements, as well as health-related program development,” remarks BRCC President John Downey. “This is so important to our community as it helps Blue Ridge Community College produce highly skills nurses, first responders, and other medical professionals whose hands provide critical – and even life-sustaining – medical care to our friends and neighbors!”

“One of the driving forces of the foundation is to come up with innovative ways to help better serve our patients and to connect the resources that put things into motion,” says Cory Davies, RMH Foundation executive director. “Our donors know their dollars drive long-term change in the Shenandoah Valley, and we are proud to contribute to the betterment of healthcare education for both Sentara RMH Medical Center and healthcare overall.”