RJ Barrett: Where could the Duke superstar land post-NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft is fast approaching and everyone is just excited to know what the event could bring to the table. A prominent name right now is none other than RJ Barrett, a Canadian college basketball player for the Duke Blue Devils and the Canadian national team. The 18-year-old is one of the most talked about players coming to the draft, with reports suggesting he could either go to the Lakers or Knicks.

In earlier reports, the New York Knicks have reportedly shown their interest towards Barrett. However, the franchise is said to be rethinking their decision and could move towards the American basketball player Jarrett Culver. Barrett, on the other hand, may land a position in the Los Angeles Lakers. This could very well answer the question, “What is RJ Barrett premier destination post-NBA lottery?”

Why It Is Better For Barrett To Play With The Lakers

There is no doubt that the New York Knicks have been a miserable franchise for as long as fans can remember. It never had the chance to really place a strong foot in the league, with players even acknowledging how bad the front office is. There is a reason for this mishap, though. The franchise has just been chronically mismanaged, and it has been for a very long time.

Barrett’s inclusion in the Lakers would be a better scenario, especially for his career. Sure, the franchise has its own issues to address. However, the Duke superstar can certainly learn from James and raw from the King’s experience. Add to this the fact that the Purple and Gold franchise is going to draw some very interesting and solid free agents this summer. So, in this case, going to the team is a much better option. Besides, is it not better to go to a well-managed team than a dysfunctional one?

The Lakers have proven to be a force to be reckoned. Majority of its players are young and promise, with Kyle Kuzma, Brandom Ingram, and Lonzo Ball proving to be stalwarts. Barrett might just be the new blood the Lakers need to go for that Playoff run.

What It Means For Sports Betting Fans

It holds true that the NBA is one of the many highly celebrated sports when it comes to sports betting. In the past few years, the Lakers have never been a go-to favorite, especially since punters would rather place wagers on teams like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The inclusion of LeBron James, however, has somehow shifted the odds.

With Barrett’s possible arrival, sports betting fans might just want to reconsider what is on the table. He might just be the fuel the franchise needs to go for a playoff run. It is definitely the perfect time to predict the results and place bets on top betting sites. Given the high scoring affairs in the NBA, it is sometimes difficult to scour through the odds. Perhaps a better way is to place wagers on several teams, so you can have a chance at a decent payout.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google