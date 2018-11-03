Rising Tides Solutions expands corporate headquarters in Henrico County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Rising Tides Solutions, a custom software development company, has made a significant investment to expand its headquarters in Henrico County. The company relocated to its new, 11,000-square-foot office space in September, and an ongoing personnel expansion will create 90 new jobs over the next several years.

“RTS Labs’ decision to expand its headquarters in Henrico County will further advance the region’s position as a leader in information technology, a sector with significant anticipated growth and upward mobility,” said Governor Northam. “Supporting successful companies like RTS Labs that create high-quality, 21st-century jobs for Virginians is one of my top priorities as Governor, and the Commonwealth is proud to partner with this innovative business as it more than doubles its workforce.”

Founded in 2010, RTS Labs specializes in custom software application development, salesforce platform implementation, business intelligence, and data analytics. RTS Labs’ clients range from fast-growing startups to enterprise-level companies and include Dominion Energy, Goodwill Industries, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Advance Auto Parts, Blue Ocean Brain, Envera Health and Venebio Group. The company’s significant revenue growth is a result of its evolving technological capabilities coupled with successful implementations for clients in a variety of industry sectors.

“Since its founding as a small startup, RTS Labs has benefited from access to the Greater Richmond region’s robust pool of technology talent,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company now designs innovative software solutions for a variety of businesses that fuel the region’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. RTS Labs’ rapid growth is a strong testimony to what a homegrown Virginia technology company can achieve in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to its next chapter in Henrico County.”

“RTS Labs is an employee-centric company, and Henrico County has been the perfect location for our employees, with quick access to our clients, restaurants, shopping, and other business services,” said Founder and CEO of RTS Labs Jyot Singh. “Henrico’s convenient location helps facilitate frequent face-to-face collaboration between our employees and our clients, and Virginia has been a great partner, offering a very business-friendly environment.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Innsbrook’s class A office space and our high-quality tech talent make Henrico County the ideal location for high-growth tech companies like RTS Labs to thrive,” said Thomas M. Branin, Henrico Board of Supervisors, Three Chopt District. “We are grateful to have RTS Labs as part of our business community, and we look forward to the IT headquarters having a bright and prosperous future in Henrico.”

“RTS Labs’ expansion into Henrico County is evidence of the region’s growing tech industry,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “Software development and data analytics are backbones of today’s businesses, large and small, and it is exciting to see this investment and advancement for our IT workforce.”

“It is wonderful to see an innovative company with such a diverse portfolio continue to expand in Henrico, bringing 90 new jobs to our workforce,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg. “Henrico’s unique business climate is one where investment and diversity are prioritized, allowing important public-private relationships such as this to thrive. It is imperative for Virginia and Henrico to foster a dynamic economy, and, as a teacher, I know how important it is to invest in people and our community. It is exciting to see RTS Labs bringing further growth and development to Henrico, a ringing endorsement of our county and Commonwealth.”

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment