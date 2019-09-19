RISE to host candidates debate in Waynesboro

RISE will host a candidates debate featuring Democrat and Republican candidates seeking seats in the Virginia General Assembly in the 20th and 25th House districts and the 24th Senate District.

The debate is set for Friday, Sept. 20, from 6-8 p.m., at Waynesboro High School.

The public is invited.