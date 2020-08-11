Ring of Honor announces return of TV tapings in Maryland

Ring of Honor Wrestling announced today that it will return to producing new episodes of its weekly TV program this month.

In the announcement, ROH emphasized that it will adhere to a very stringent protocol as well as the regulations set in place by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

There will be no fans or staff who are not essential to the production present during the TV tapings.

“Taking care of our people during this difficult time has been and still is our No. 1 priority,” ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff said. “That’s why we have spent many weeks working alongside the Maryland state commission in gearing towards our return to producing wrestling action. The strictest of protocols, testing and measures will be in place to assure us of this directive.”

Ring of Honor’s last events were the cancelled “18th Anniversary” and “Past vs Present” shows in Las Vegas last March 13th and 14th. Since then, the company has opted to cease taping operations until there was a safe way to resume.

The new tapings will pick up right where ROH left off with a focus on the ROH Pure Title Tournament, which had been originally scheduled for April.

